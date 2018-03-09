STAR WARS

Drone video shows progress on Disneyland's Star Wars land

EMBED </>More Videos

Aerial footage provides a new look at the construction progress on Star Wars land in Anaheim, and it's out of this world. (KABC)

ANAHEIM, Calif. --
Aerial footage provides a new look at the construction progress on Star Wars land in Anaheim, and it's out of this world.

The newest addition to Disneyland is officially called "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge."

Drone footage released by Disney shows the work that's taking place to transform the 14-acre area into the planet "Batuu."

The idea is for visitors to experience the depot at the edge of the galaxy that's become a thriving port for smugglers, rogue traders and adventurers.

The new land, of which concept art was previously released, is scheduled to open in 2019.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societydisneylandstar warsAnaheimOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STAR WARS
A JEDI IN REAL LIFE: Mark Hamill responds to bullied boy
'Star Wars: Episode IX' casts Carrie Fisher
Disney delivers toys to kids at Valley Children's
Disneyland changes AP blackout dates, provides peek into 'Star Wars' land
Disney announces opening season of Star Wars Galaxy's Edge parks
More star wars
SOCIETY
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo left off Portugal squad for upcoming matches
Transgender student wants to run for homecoming queen, says principal wouldn't allow it
NASA astronauts return to Earth after 197-day mission
Deputy pushed woman in wheelchair home when it ran out of power
Photo highlights push for changing tables in all bathrooms
More Society
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News