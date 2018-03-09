Drone video shows progress on Disneyland's Star Wars land

Aerial footage provides a new look at the construction progress on Star Wars land in Anaheim, and it's out of this world.The newest addition to Disneyland is officially called "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge."Drone footage released by Disney shows the work that's taking place to transform the 14-acre area into the planet "Batuu."The idea is for visitors to experience the depot at the edge of the galaxy that's become a thriving port for smugglers, rogue traders and adventurers.The new land, of which concept art was previously released, is scheduled to open in 2019.