Duchess Kate, Prince William celebrate 8th wedding anniversary; look back at their family through the years

LONDON -- From graduations to engagements, weddings and pregnancies, we've watched Prince William and Duchess Kate grow up and start their family before our very eyes.

On Monday, the couple is celebrating their anniversary. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were married on April 29, 2011.

Prince William, who is second in line to the throne behind his dad, Prince Charles, has three kids with Kate. Prince George, 5, is third in line to the throne. Princess Charlotte, who will turn 4 this weekend, is fourth in line to the throne. Baby Prince Louis, who celebrated his first birthday last week, is fifth in line.

In the video above, take a look back at the family's major milestones.

