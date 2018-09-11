SEPTEMBER 11

'Isn't that unbelievable?': Eagle lands on fire truck during September 11 tribute

An eagle landed on a fire truck's ladder during a September 11 tribute over Highway 10 in Andover, Minnesota. (Andover Fire Department)

ANDOVER, Minn. --
First responders honoring the anniversary of September 11 welcomed a symbolic visitor to their tribute on Tuesday: an eagle.

The regal bird landed on an Andover Fire Department fire truck's ladder during a display over Highway 10 in Andover, Minnesota.

"Isn't that unbelievable? This eagle just landed on the aerial while we're doing the 9/11 memorial. Phenomenal," Fire Chief Jerry Streich said in a Facebook video showing the eagle perched atop the ladder.


Video of the bird's visit has been viewed more than 1 million times on Facebook as of Tuesday evening.
