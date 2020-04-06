Coronavirus

Easter Bunny is an essential worker, New Zealand prime minister jokes

Good news for kids who are looking forward to getting their Easter baskets: As the world hunkers down to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Easter Bunny is considered an essential worker, at least in New Zealand.

Jacinda Ardern, the country's prime minister, was asked a lighthearted question during a press conference Monday about "younger viewers who are quite concerned...about the Easter Bunny" as the April 12 holiday approaches.

"You will be pleased to know that we consider both the tooth fairy and the Easter Bunny to be essential workers, but as you can imagine at this time they are going to be potentially quite busy at home with their family as well as their own bunnies," she said, smiling.

Ardern continued: "I say to the children of New Zealand, if the Easter Bunny doesn't make it to your household, we have to understand that it's a bit difficult at the moment for the bunny to perhaps get everywhere."

She went on to suggest that families in the country set out Easter decorations to help brighten the mood for those who the Easter Bunny can't visit.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycoronavirusu.s. & worldeaster
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
Comedian Cat Cohen Is Using Live Streaming on instagram to Help Other Comics During the Coronavirus Pandemic
Fresno announces program to help small businesses during COVID-19 pandemic
Family of bus driver who died urges others to take COVID-19 seriously
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno announces program to help small businesses during COVID-19 pandemic
Central California coronavirus cases
Gov. Newsom: 4,613 additional beds secured for COVID-19 patients so far
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved to intensive care
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
Americans brace for 'hardest, saddest' week of their lives
ABC to air 'One World: Together at Home' to raise funds, address COVID-19
Show More
How to keep food fresh as White House warns to avoid stores
Valley man diagnosed with coronavirus talks about his experience
Fresno officials remove basketball rims, tennis nets at parks
California to send 500 state-owned ventilators to national stockpile, Newsom says
Trump says NFL should start on time, sources tell ESPN
More TOP STORIES News