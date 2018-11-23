Eddie's Bakery sells special cookies, all proceeds go to wildfire victims

Eddie's Bakery in Northwest Fresno is making a special cookie to show support for our neighbors affected by the recent wildfire devastation in Northern and Southern California.The store is located at Herndon and Cedar.The cookies are in the shape of the state of California.And there are two hearts on each cookie representing the Camp Fire in Butte County and the Woolsey Fire in Los Angeles and Ventura Counties."We did the same thing last year for Houston when the floods hit. We raised over $4,000 for that and we are looking to do better, to double that for California. For our neighbors," said Julie Flowers, Eddie's Bakery decorator.Each cookie costs $4.95. They will be on sale through Friday, Nov. 30.Bakery employees say 100 percent of sales from these cookies will go directly to CalFire, who will then pass it on to the fire victims.