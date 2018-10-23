Eight California players match 5 of 6 numbers in $1.6B Mega Millions drawing

No #MegaMillions jackpot winners in California, but 8 tickets sold in San Luis Obispo, Stockton, Rancho Cucamonga, San Diego, Chatsworth, Arcadia, Norwalk and San Francisco matched 5 of 6 numbers to win a still undetermined amount of prize money. — California Lottery (@calottery) October 24, 2018

A handful of lucky players matched five out of the six numbers in a massive Mega Millions drawing. One of the tickets was sold in San Francisco.The San Francisco ticket was sold at a Safeway store at 730 Taraval Street in the city's Inner Sunset neighborhood.A total of eight players matched five out of the six. It's not clear yet how much those tickets are worth.The seven other tickets were sold in San Luis Obispo, Stockton, Rancho Cucamonga, San Diego, Chatsworth, Arcadia, and Norwalk.