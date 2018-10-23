MEGA MILLIONS

Eight California players match 5 of 6 numbers in $1.6B Mega Millions drawing

EMBED </>More Videos

Lottery fever has swept the country and the Bay Area is no exception. For employees at Ernie's Liquors in San Jose's Evergreen neighborhood, it's been a crazy couple of days.

SAN FRANCISCO --
A handful of lucky players matched five out of the six numbers in a massive Mega Millions drawing. One of the tickets was sold in San Francisco.

RELATED: The 10 biggest lottery jackpots and their winners

The San Francisco ticket was sold at a Safeway store at 730 Taraval Street in the city's Inner Sunset neighborhood.

A total of eight players matched five out of the six. It's not clear yet how much those tickets are worth.

The seven other tickets were sold in San Luis Obispo, Stockton, Rancho Cucamonga, San Diego, Chatsworth, Arcadia, and Norwalk.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societylotterymega millionsfinancemoneygamblingu.s. & worldSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Man rescued after suffering shark bite near Farallon Islands, officials say
MEGA MILLIONS
Mega Millions winning numbers drawn for $1.6 billion jackpot
What are the odds of you winning the largest jackpot in lottery history?
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Mega Millions: How much could you buy with $1.6 billion?
More mega millions
SOCIETY
Photo goes viral after no one shows up to boy's party
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Sandra Day O'Connor announces likely Alzheimer's diagnosis
Mega Millions: How much could you buy with $1.6 billion?
More Society
Top Stories
21 businesses burglarized, at least $45,000 stolen in Fresno County
Woman saves husband's life, gives birth in the same week
"Evidence does not support verdict" in Greyhound bus crash case
Small plane crashes on 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills
Fresno County passes zone change for new animal adoption center
New criminal case may answer social media questions about Clovis principal Gavin Gladding
Police release new photos of SUV and driver involved in Central Fresno hit and run
Deputies find marijuana grow while searching for shooting suspect
Show More
Report names 263 Catholic clergy accused of sexual misconduct in Bay Area
Fresno DA files accessory charges in hit-and-run killing of Clovis Unified vice principal
Hurricane Willa closes in on Mexican resort area
Mega Millions jackpot at $1.6 billion for winning numbers drawing tonight
6 kids dead, 12 sick in viral outbreak at NJ rehab center
More News