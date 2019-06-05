fresno county

Emergency triage centers approved by Board of Supervisors to help Fresno County homeless

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Board of Supervisors approved three new triage centers Tuesday.

The emergency shelters passed on a 3-2 vote by board members.

The centers will focus on helping homeless individuals who struggle with substance abuse and behavioral issues. The goal is to keep people with these issues out of jail and to rehabilitate them.

The centers are located on Clinton Avenue, F Street and East Belgravia Avenue in Fresno.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresno countyfresno county board of supervisorssocietyhomelessfresno county
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FRESNO COUNTY
Fresno Co. deputy discharged from hospital a week after being shot
Fresno Police officer crashes near Highway 180, roads closed for investigation
Horse shot 9 times in Tollhouse recovering, owner says
20 vehicle windows smashed by burglar at Coalinga hotel
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Show More
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
Crews douse fire near Highway 180 in Fresno
Police: Drunk driver crashes into 3 parked cars in Madera
California teens confess to fatally stabbing policeman: Investigators
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
More TOP STORIES News