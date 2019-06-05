Emergency triage centers approved by Board of Supervisors to help Fresno County homeless

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Board of Supervisors approved three new triage centers Tuesday.The emergency shelters passed on a 3-2 vote by board members.The centers will focus on helping homeless individuals who struggle with substance abuse and behavioral issues. The goal is to keep people with these issues out of jail and to rehabilitate them.The centers are located on Clinton Avenue, F Street and East Belgravia Avenue in Fresno.