How Halloween helps a Madera mom celebrate the life of the daughter she lost

By
MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's that spooky time of year when the ghastly ghouls and frightening monsters come out to play.

For most, Halloween is the holiday for tricks and treats.

But for Coleen Spraggins, the scary season has become a form of therapy after a devastating loss.

"In August, I start getting my Halloween stuff out. I start making my props," she says.

Spraggins crafted the elaborate spiders and iconic characters that haunt the front of her Madera home herself.

For her, the holiday means more than scares and sweets.

The frightening display is actually a celebration of life for her late daughter, Kiley, who died 18 years ago in a tragic accident.

"I don't have a lot of memories with her, because I only had 10 short months with her," she says.

The baby girl was born October 3.

That's also the day Spraggins has her decorations up and ready by each year.

"I feel like she's with me when I do this. The ghosts and spirits... it falls into place for me," she says.

It's a spectacle many have come from all over to see for the past 15 years, and it grows larger each year.

And when the decorations come down, Spraggins starts back up and gets to work on the next October.

"I go back and think what I can make for next year," she says.
