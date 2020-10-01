Excess force confirmed by independent review regarding violent Fresno police arrest

BREAKING: The Fresno police independent auditor has released his report into the violent London Wallace incident.https://t.co/wncSqkonXG via @ABC30



The OIR sustained a complaint of unreasonable force by Officer 1 (Christopher Martinez.) pic.twitter.com/szxHWR54ZQ — Corin Hoggard (@corinhoggard) October 1, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The independent Fresno police auditor sustained a finding of unreasonable force by the officer who threw punches during the Fresno police arrest of a Black teenager in January 2019.The report from the Office of Independent Review was finished and set to be released in July, but independent reviewer John Gliatta pushed it back to October, later citing concern about the community response as he concluded the review at the same time as the Minneapolice Police killing of George Floyd.Gliatta's report said that Officer Christopher Martinez used unreasonable force against London Wallace, 17, and failed to activate his body worn camera during the arrest.Gliatta said Wallace initially resisted arrest, but Officer Martinez had an opportunity to stop punching Wallace after delivering his first three blows. He said punches four through seven could've been avoided since Wallace was in a defensive position and was no longer a threat.Other officers from the Fresno Police Department gang team recorded the incident on their body worn cameras and Action News acquired the video months afterwards. The arrest garnered local and national attention, and Gliatta criticized the way the event was portrayed.Gliatta added that the video showed Wallace suffering from a bloody nose, but he said the officer never punched Wallace in the nose during the arrest, so it must've gotten bloodied when he "was resisting being taken to the ground."Prosecutors initially charged Wallace with resisting arrest, but dropped the case sometime after the video became available.An internal affairs investigation by the Fresno Police Department initially cleared Martinez of violating policy by failing to use discretion, but Chief Andy Hall requested a second look and they sustained that finding, in addition to the accusation that Martinez failed to activate his body camera. Chief Hall also pointed internal affairs to a use of discretion policy violation by another officer who shined a light into a camera to prevent someone from recording the incident. They sustained that accusation as well.Gliatta also cleared Martinez of falsifying his police report despite acknowledging incorrect information in the report. The auditor cited "sensory overload" and said Martinez didn't review body camera video before writing his report.Chief Hall released this statement on Thursday in response to the auditor's report: