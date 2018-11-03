U.S. & WORLD

Experts say decorating for Christmas early can make you a happier person

EMBED </>More Videos

Experts say decorating for Christmas early can make you a happier person. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on November 2, 2018.

With Halloween in the rearview, the holiday season is in full swing.

Oh yes, stations are already playing holiday music, decorations are already going up.

For instance, our very own Adam Joseph already started hanging his Christmas lights!

And before you laugh, or gasp, you should know that extending the most wonderful time of the year can indeed make you a happier person.

If November 1st is also the start of your personal holiday season, experts say you experience an increase in joy.

From decorating to wrapping to baking, there's so much nostalgia this time of year.

They say all of this reminds us of the best times in our lives, happy times with friends and family, and a way to connect to traditions, even if it is sometimes bittersweet.

Also, it's the season of giving, which makes us feel good!

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldbig talkersholidayholiday lights
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
VIDEO: Fox, lynx yell at each other in odd spat across the road
Lazy dog refuses to get out of bed
Parents sickened after eating Halloween candy laced with meth
Teacher arrested after video shows him punching student
More u.s. & world
SOCIETY
Daylight saving got you down? These states have no time change
Teachers dress up 'Make America Great Again' border wall
Carnival cruise passengers have scare when ship begins to tilt
Black Friday, Cyber Monday 2018 shopping guide
More Society
Top Stories
Beloved pugs stolen from man's car outside NJ Goodwill
Uber driver charged with raping passenger
4-year-old finds STD-positive condom on school playground
Nearly 1,000 human teeth found in walls of building
Lazy dog refuses to get out of bed
One dead and one unaccounted for after Amazon building collapse
Warning about instant soups like Ramen
Parents sickened after eating Halloween candy laced with meth
Show More
Teacher arrested after video shows him punching student
Injured climber rescued from mountain face at Yosemite National Park
Ferguson protester blames son's death on lynching
Teachers dress up 'Make America Great Again' border wall
Dog shoots owner while hunting in New Mexico
More News