LIFESTYLE

Failure is a part of life. How to help your kids bounce back when they mess up

EMBED </>More Videos

Failure ... it's a part of life that even young kids have to deal with. So how can you help your little ones bounce back when they mess up?

Failure ... it's a part of life that even young kids have to deal with. So how can you help your little ones bounce back when they mess up?

Research shows a parent's reaction to a child's failure has major implications. In one study, investigators interviewed fourth and fifth grade students and their parents. They found the way children perceived being smart was related to how their parents responded to their failures. Parents who saw failure as debilitating were more likely to have kids who believed intelligence was fixed. Experts say when your child makes a mistake, like getting a bad grade on a test, don't immediately try to bail them out.

"There's learning that happens when children experience some challenges academically, in a way that may not happen if the parents become involved and want to make sure that every answer is correct."

When kids fail ask them how they're feeling about their setback. Let them be open and honest. When you give advice, don't focus on their abilities. Instead, concentrate on what they can learn from the experience. Emphasize that failure is just a chance to grow. And remember, it's your reaction that may have the most impact!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societylifestyle
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
LIFESTYLE
New businesses open in Kingsburg just in time for the holiday season
Celebrity Chef hopes to bring new life to Downtown Fresno
Can you bake cookies in a hot car?
Have you ever wanted to skydive over Yosemite? Now you can
More lifestyle
SOCIETY
Video shows fireball streaking across the sky
Mom who died of brain aneurysm saves lives through organ donation
Skydiving group honors George H.W. Bush with soaring tribute
Where do Santa's reindeer come from?
More Society
Top Stories
California wants to tax your text messages
Good news! Christmas Tree Lane's Hermey and Rudolph have been found
6 accused of regularly beating, scalding 3-year-old boy
Plane passenger caught smuggling live birds in hair rollers
Video shows fireball streaking across the sky
Recall issued for Kotex tampons, customers say pieces were left inside body
Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen sentenced to 36 months in prison
Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula arrested on child abuse charges
Show More
Mom who died of brain aneurysm saves lives through organ donation
$12K reward offered to find person who left abused dog to die in dumpster
Manhunt continues for shooter in suspected terror attack in France
Man robs liquor store at gunpoint in northwest Fresno
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake jolts Tennessee
More News