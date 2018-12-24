HOLIDAY TRAVEL

Families welcome home loved ones for holiday season

As families gather together for the holidays, those reuniting with family from far away were enjoying the moment on Christmas Eve in Fresno.

As families gather together for the holidays, those reuniting with family from far away were enjoying the moment on Christmas Eve in Fresno.

"We're thankful this year we can all be in one place, at least for a day together," said Reginia Teter at Fresno-Yosemite International Airport on Monday. She and her husband Dave were waiting for their daughter Nacoya to land after her trip from Baltimore. She was returning to Fresno for the first time in roughly a year.

Her flight into Fresno was one of 34 arrivals planned for Christmas Eve, in addition to 34 departures.

Officials at Fresno-Yosemite International Airport said they will not have an accurate number for the amount of Christmas Eve fliers until next month, but the holiday travel influx has been continuous since Thursday.

Sharon Cardenas was also waiting for family at the airport Monday morning, picking up her aunt during a difficult time.

"She's here to see my mom, which my mom has dementia, and she basically wants to see her or she's afraid she won't see her again before she doesn't remember who any of us are," Cardenas said. She welcomed in her aunt and cousins as they arrived just after 11 a.m., and the Teters welcomed home Nacoya shortly before.

