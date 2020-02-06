Society

Family asking for help with bone marrow donor for 7-year-old fighting cancer

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A seven-year-old from Coalinga has been battling leukemia for four years, and desperately needs a bone marrow donor after a transplant with his brother's bone marrow didn't take.

Bryan Benitez is currently receiving treatment at Lucille Packard Stanford Children's hospital in Palo Alto. He was first diagnosed with cancer at just three years old.

Since then, he's overcome severe reactions to chemotherapy, side effects from transplants and several cycles of immunotherapy.

After going through remission twice, he is battling a more aggressive cancer.

Bryan tells Action News he's ready to travel the word once he beats cancer for a third time.

"They need to have a donor waiting because if he's in remission with this treatment, he only has a few months before he's going to relapse," says Maria Benitez, Bryan's mom. "Too risky to do a bone marrow without him in remission."

"I hope to be cured, play outside, New York, I want to see the Statue of Liberty, Legoland, and Paris," Bryan said.

Bryan's family will be holding a bone marrow drive on Tuesday, February 18th.

It will be held at Coalinga High School on Van Ness Street. The drive will begin at 3 p.m. and end at 7 p.m.

To be a donor, you must be between the ages of 18 and 44 years old.

The family has also set up a GoFundMe if you would like to donate.
