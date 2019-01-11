U.S. & WORLD

Family sues Lifetime after family portrait used in movie without permission

EMBED </>More Videos

Family sues Lifetime after family portrait used in movie without permission. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on January 10, 2019.

A family is suing Lifetime after they say they were humiliated in the film "Christmas Harmony."

The scene shows the title character, Harmony, hanging a picture of the Allah family to the wall.

Friends and family called the Allahs to say they easily recognized them while watching the film.

They quickly filed suit, saying they only sent out about 50 of those family portraits, but not to anyone who works for Lifetime.

No word on how their photo ended up as a prop on the movie set without their permission.

They're suing Lifetime for all of the movie's profits.

Still no comment from Lifetime.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldbig talkerslawsuit
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Coast Guard shutdown tip sheet suggests holding garage sale
El Chapo text messages with mistress read in court
8-month-old at center of fake kidnapping believed dead: police
Money for Harvey relief may fund border wall: source
More u.s. & world
SOCIETY
Meghan Markle gets her royal charities
Rare penny could be worth more than $1M
Joshua Tree to remain open; staff will be around to keep it clean
News chopper spies Mario Kart game on MLB stadium's big screen
More Society
Top Stories
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
Davis police officer fatally shot, suspect found dead
Man arrested in sexual assault of woman at Santa Ana bus stop
New software tracks users who share passwords
El Chapo text messages with mistress read in court
8-month-old at center of fake kidnapping believed dead: police
Police hunting for 'cough syrup burglars' in northern Fresno
Teen missing since parents' double murder found alive
Show More
Manhunt underway for suspect accused of shooting, seriously injuring Davis police officer
Money for Harvey relief may fund border wall: source
Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting at Visalia mall
FAX bus, 4 cars involved in accident in northeast Fresno
Government shutdown has local food banks worried
More News