FAMILY

Family Tradition: A holiday tablecloth has helped one Merced family trace their history

EMBED </>More Videos

Family Tradition: A holiday tablecloth has helped one Merced family trace their history

By
MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) --
Imagine having a real connection to every Thanksgiving dinner your family has ever enjoyed.

When this Merced family sits down to have their meal, they've always made sure to sign the tablecloth. Six generations are now represented.

Before the meal is prepared and the table is set, a treasured family heirloom must first be spread out. It is a 60-year old tablecloth signed by family members and friends.

Jennifer Smith explained, "My grandmother Ruby Smith started this tablecloth the year I was born in 1958 because I was the first grandchild."

Ruby lived in Manhattan Beach back then. Jennifer's dad Jack was fond of drawing and making fun of his brothers -- though Jerry was never as big as he was depicted in a tablecloth drawing.

Smith's daughter Justine Tarleton said, "Probably the pictures are one of my favorite things and kind of silly things people wrote. The marriages and divorces and new marriages are interesting to me."

The tablecloth has allowed them to literally trace family history. The practice of stitching over penciled in signatures has been passed down.

Smith said, "I have been stitching this since I was 12."

After six decades there isn't much room for the newest additions to the family.

In an age of social media and living for the moment, Justine hopes her own kids can keep this piece of history alive as they get older.

Names aren't the only things you see on that tablecloth. Smith pointed out, "You know, this stain has been here since I was a teenager."

Signatures by Jeni and Jami stuck an emotional chord. Tarleton teared up when she said, "My dad's on here and he's no longer with us."

The message from late Aunt Mary always makes them chuckle. Smith read it, "Your good-looking sister in law Mary 1960 and Rich."

A story is attached to every single name on this tablecloth. Smith said, "Oh yeah this is a treasure."

One which helps the family rekindle fond memories of the past as they give thanks for the present.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyfamilythanksgivingholidayMerced
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY
NC teacher adopting student grants wish of a sister reunion
7 delicious ways to cook a turkey
Friendsgiving Ideas: Food tips, decor, and more
Infant botulism cases a reminder for parents to avoid honey pacifiers
More family
SOCIETY
Shoppers spend Thanksgiving getting a head start on Black Friday sales
Black Friday, Cyber Monday 2018 shopping guide
Central Fresno apartments still without heat, rain causes flooding
How to keep your pet safe this Thanksgiving
More Society
Top Stories
Away from home, Valley firefighters spend Thanksgiving helping at Camp Fire site
Black Friday, Cyber Monday 2018 shopping guide
Central Fresno apartments still without heat, rain causes flooding
Poverello House serves up warm meals for Thanksgiving to those in need
Class Pass coming to Fresno and letting people sample fitness studios
Shoppers spend Thanksgiving getting a head start on Black Friday sales
Hundreds of runners participate in annual Turkey Trot races
China Peak gets 4 to 8 inches of snow during storm, more expected
Show More
Trump issues Thanksgiving threat to close US-Mexico border
US missionary killed by isolated tribe in India
Two dead following big rig crash in Fresno County
3 women knock kid down on escalator after stealing from mall
2,700 PG&E customers lose power after car crashes into pole
More News