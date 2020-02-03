Super Bowl 2020

Super Bowl 2020: Sleepy fan goes viral for mid-game nap in Miami

SAN FRANCISCO -- One man's Super Bowl nap is getting serious online laughs after a woman at Hard Rock Stadium tweeted video of him sleeping in the middle of the action as the San Francisco 49ers took on the Kansas City Chiefs.

The woman says she caught him snoozing during the first quarter of the game.

He eventually woke up and his friend showed him that he was trending online.

It had the internet asking what was so uninteresting about the game that caused him to doze off in his expensive Super Bowl seat.

Others posed the possibility of the man only being there to watch the Super Bowl LIV halftime show.

Either way, he was awake to see most of the action as the 49ers suffered a disappointing loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-20.

Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the San Francisco 49ers and Super Bowl 2020 here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymiamisan francisco 49erskansas city chiefsentertainmentnflsuper bowlfootballsuper bowl 2020
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SUPER BOWL 2020
JLo, Shakira shine at Super Bowl 2020 halftime show
Watch: Best Super Bowl commercials of 2020
Beyoncé, Jay-Z sit during national anthem at Super Bowl
Shooting at a San Francisco bar during Super Bowl LIV
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 killed, 5 wounded in shooting on Greyhound bus near Lebec
Fresno Police handcuffed 16-year-old with autism after he had seizure, mom says
Trump impeachment vote likely Wednesday as Senate rejects witnesses
DUI driver slams into police cruiser in downtown Fresno
Man dies after Super Bowl argument ends in shooting, suspect identified
Kobe Bryant's family to get Staples Center memorial items
Mike Bloomberg makes Fresno campaign stop
Show More
Stabbing victim found in backyard of downtown Fresno home
Man arrested in Parlier on multiple sex offense charges
Woman stole 7 bottles of alcohol from Rite Aid store, police say
Merced police searching for missing elderly woman
Man shot in southeast Fresno after allegedly trying to record altercation
More TOP STORIES News