christmas tree

Festival of Trees raffle extended till Tuesday

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's looking a lot like Christmas down at the River Park Shopping Center.

Made For Them, a valley non-profit, is getting ready to raffle off several Christmas trees loaded with gifts.

The money raised from this will go directly back to helping human trafficking survivors.

The raffle was supposed to end on Monday, but they decided to extend into Tuesday.

Throughout the morning, people stopped by to get their chance at winning a tree but also to give back to Made for Them.

"Oh, it's fantastic to give money back to support. It's a great way to come together and share inspiration for the community," says Amanda Gruszczynski.

Gruszcznski and her toddler strolled through to take a look at all the trees.

Many of them are valued at over $1,000, everything from kids' toys to cooking items.

Money raised from the raffle will help start a new re-entry work program called CORE, which stands for Creating Opportunities to Restore and Empower.

"It's an 18th-month work reentry program for survivors of human trafficking. Many of the women and children of most need in our community who experience barriers in life due to past circumstances outside of their control," says Andrea Shabaglian from Made For Them.

heir goal is to raise $10,000. They have not done the final count just yet but leaders say it's been successful.

"It really is a great representation of the Central Valley and we are just so humbled by our community and grateful for their partnership. It's really a partnership," adds Shabaglian.

ABC30 is a sponsor, so check out our tree!

The raffle is Tuesday night, and you don't have to be present to win.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnochristmas treehuman trafficking
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHRISTMAS TREE
Shop early! Christmas tree shortage means surging prices
VIDEO: Fresno man proposes to girlfriend at historic Christmas Tree Lane
Queens Special Ed teacher sells Christmas trees around NYC
Sanger's "Trek to the Tree" honors Nation's Christmas Tree
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno 5-year-old hit in eye after shots fired into family's home
New California laws in 2020
EXCLUSIVE: Atwater officer opens up about being dragged 90 feet by suspect's car
3.5 magnitude earthquake strikes near Ridgecrest, USGS says
Body of Fresno man missing since August found in foothills, deputies say
Boeing to halt production of 737 Max airliner in January
Armed homeowner finds thief outside home, detains suspect until deputies arrive
Show More
20-year-old killed after gunman opens fire at Fresno Co party
Girl found safe, father arrested after abduction in San Jose
Baby killed, woman critical after crash with deputy patrol
Serial killer Lawrence Bittaker dies in prison at 79
Health officials warn of possible measles exposure at LAX
More TOP STORIES News