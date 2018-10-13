BIG FRESNO FAIR

FFA student donating $30k raised at Big Fresno Fair livestock auction to support veterans

EMBED </>More Videos

A 16-year-old FFA student decided to donate all his money earned to support veterans.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
It was all about giving back giving back this morning at the Livestock Auction at the Big Fresno Fair.

A 16-year-old FFA student decided to donate all his money earned to support veterans.

Hayden Tarr brought two market hogs to be shown at the Big Fresno Fair.

This big guy was award the Supreme Grand Champion and this one was awarded the Supreme Reserve Grand Champion.

"This was really an amazing thing that happened. We decided we would keep the money from one and the other one we wanted to donate to some charity," said Tarrr.

After sleeping on it, as a family they decided the money would go to Central Valley Honor Flight, an organization that takes veterans to Washington D.C. to visit memorials dedicated to them.

"Both of my great-grandfathers fought in WWII. So it's always been a big part of our legacy and our past in my family is to be sure to respect and honor veterans and give back in any way you can," said Tarr.

On Saturday morning Sparky the pig, weighing over 250 pounds took center stage.

The auction started, the bids quickly came in selling for $27 a pound.

"It was crazy just seeing all those people come up. It was awesome," said Tarr.

It didn't stop there. The donations came pouring in--raising $26,000 and counting.

Several of the 4-H and FFA students jumped in donating whatever cash they had.

"It doesn't surprise me one bit that we had an overwhelming response to this. The people in the community. The people in this barn are bighearted, are patriotic. They love this country. They love these children. They show up year after year to support these children," said Tarr.

The next honor flight is in April and people are encouraged to welcome these veterans home.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societybig fresno fairveterandonationsFresno County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BIG FRESNO FAIR
Safety remains number one priority for Big Fresno Fair officials and Fresno Police
Your Weekend
One-man band entertaining the crowds at the Big Fresno Fair
Big Fresno Fair 2018 Information
More big fresno fair
SOCIETY
Social Security checks will grow in 2019 as inflation rises
Employees fear robots will take their jobs
Will these electric scooters make a comeback? Fresno City Council debates the matter
The line to the British throne
More Society
Top Stories
16-year-old boy shoots and kills father, sheriff's deputies say
Woman says she fatally stabbed husband after tripping on rug
Loved ones gather to remember Rahman Newsome on anniversary of his death
Fresno County's first legal pot dispensary opens its doors
Family, friends gather at vigil in memory of woman hit and killed by car in Central Fresno
Hurricane Michael forces Central Valley native to evacuate
2-year-old mauled to death by family's dog in Alvin
Lightning lights up SoCal skies; residents urged to seek shelter
Show More
Police: 11 baby bodies found in closed funeral home
Officer mistakenly pulls gun on students during active shooter drill
Bronx parents: School bus aide punched son who has autism
Woman arrested, accused of having sex with a 15-year-old boy
Burglar who was beaten up by homeowner sentenced to four years in prison
More News