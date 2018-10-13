FFA student donating $30k raised at Big Fresno Fair livestock auction to support veterans

It was all about giving back giving back this morning at the Livestock Auction at the Big Fresno Fair.A 16-year-old FFA student decided to donate all his money earned to support veterans.Hayden Tarr brought two market hogs to be shown at the Big Fresno Fair.This big guy was award the Supreme Grand Champion and this one was awarded the Supreme Reserve Grand Champion."This was really an amazing thing that happened. We decided we would keep the money from one and the other one we wanted to donate to some charity," said Tarrr.After sleeping on it, as a family they decided the money would go to Central Valley Honor Flight, an organization that takes veterans to Washington D.C. to visit memorials dedicated to them."Both of my great-grandfathers fought in WWII. So it's always been a big part of our legacy and our past in my family is to be sure to respect and honor veterans and give back in any way you can," said Tarr.On Saturday morning Sparky the pig, weighing over 250 pounds took center stage.The auction started, the bids quickly came in selling for $27 a pound."It was crazy just seeing all those people come up. It was awesome," said Tarr.It didn't stop there. The donations came pouring in--raising $26,000 and counting.Several of the 4-H and FFA students jumped in donating whatever cash they had."It doesn't surprise me one bit that we had an overwhelming response to this. The people in the community. The people in this barn are bighearted, are patriotic. They love this country. They love these children. They show up year after year to support these children," said Tarr.The next honor flight is in April and people are encouraged to welcome these veterans home.