Society

Finishing touches added to New Year's Eve Ball in Times Square

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan -- Workers will put the finishing touches on the New Year's Eve Ball with the installation of 192 new Waterford crystals.

This year's design celebrates the "Gift of Goodwill."

The new design utilizes three pineapple cuts signifying the traditional image of hospitality and goodwill.

It will sit atop the roof of One Times Square, and measures 12 feet in diameter and weighs nearly 12,000 pounds.

The Ball is covered with a total of 2,688 Waterford Crystal triangles that vary in size, and range in length from 4 3/4 inches to 5 3/4 inches per side.

For more information visit www.timessquarenyc.org.

Don't miss Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020.

Ryan Seacrest, who returns as host for his 15th year, will lead the traditional countdown to midnight live from New York City on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 beginning at 8:00 p.m. EST on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytimes squaremanhattannew york citynew year's evetimes squareryan seacrest
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Big rig driver found dead on I-5 identified as Madera man, CHP says
I-5 at Grapevine remains closed, Highway 58 closed again due to snow
Man shot in leg during drive-by shooting in central Fresno
Driver hits woman lying in southeast Fresno roadway
Hawaii tour helicopter missing with 7 aboard
Man killed trying to save his daughters during California apartment fire
Central California Blood Center joins new partnership
Show More
Arrest made after woman set fire to Merced apartment complex
ESPN reporter diagnosed with rare disease before death
Bri Mellon and 49ers insider David Lombardi break down Niners at Seahawks round 2
'Hannah's Helpers' celebrate Christmas with hundreds of meals for patients, staff at CRMC
Daycare owner arrested; kids found behind false wall
More TOP STORIES News