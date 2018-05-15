U.S. & WORLD

Michigan fire chief says cameras captured angel image above truck

EMBED </>More Videos

Security camera captures an angel hovering above truck (KTRK)

EAST JORDAN, Michigan --
A Michigan fire chief says his cameras captured an image of an angel above his truck.

Glen Thorman said his motion sensor activated home camera caught the image of what appeared to be an angelic figure moving out of frame.

The church posted the photos on its Facebook page last week with the caption: "Last night at the Thorman's house, the security camera recorded this snapshot. Glen Thorman is the fire chief for East Jordan ...( they attend Jordan Rivers) Yep folks... It's an angel. I guess there is no question who is watching over their residence while they sleep, and yes, they pray that The Angels of the Lord will surround them and their property....These photos have not been altered in anyway. The second photo, the security camera also shot because the angel was moving away. The camera is designed to photograph anything in motion or unusual.... lots of tears today when they opened the security on their camera ...WOW!"



"I said 'That's an angel!' And I was just blown away," Thorman told WPBN. "I couldn't wait to send it to my wife and send it to Deneille. And I said 'I got an angel, and my camera took a picture of an angel.'"
Many people commented on the post:

"This is awesome. Thank you Lord for your protecting angels," Nola C. wrote.

"Awesome. I always knew angels were with you Rhonda and Glen keeping you and your family safe. Good to see," "Gloria T said.

"I am a believer and this photo is exactly what happens but without notice! Thanks for firming my beliefs in life everafter the loved ones are always closer than what you think! AMEN!!!" Thomas R. wrote.

A photographer weighed in on the photo and said that the image is moth-shaped, saying that you can see what appears to be wings and a head.
"But at the same time since it's not clearly in focus and since it is what it is, there may be room for interpretation," Joe Clark said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyfacebookbuzzworthychurchreligioncaught on videou.s. & worldMichigan
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Study: Bacon, processed meats linked to breast cancer
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Toddler shreds more than $1,000 in cash
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
More u.s. & world
SOCIETY
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo left off Portugal squad for upcoming matches
Transgender student wants to run for homecoming queen, says principal wouldn't allow it
NASA astronauts return to Earth after 197-day mission
Deputy pushed woman in wheelchair home when it ran out of power
Photo highlights push for changing tables in all bathrooms
More Society
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News