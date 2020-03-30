Coronavirus

No party, no problem: California firefighters, police bring birthday surprise to 2 kids amid coronavirus crisis

By J.R. Stone
DALY CITY, Calif. -- Fire and police departments in California gave two kids a special birthday surprise on Saturday.

In Daly City, California officers and firefighters showed up to wish Hunter a happy fourth birthday. His mom had to cancel his party but reached out to the department and asked if someone might be able to come by to say happy birthday. Four squad cars showed up and a truck full of firefighters drove by on their way back from a call. The firefighters sang Happy Birthday socially distanced from their truck.

"He couldn't stop talking about it. He was like oh my god, they sang me happy birthday," says Patricia Moreno of Daly City.



In Suisun City, California, young Presley turned six and was greeted with a parade full of family and friends, some of whom came from Sacramento and Livermore.

Everyone keeping their social distance and that included the police who drove by with flashing lights and said "Happy Birthday" on their loudspeaker. There was some early confusion as Presley asked if the cars were there for his party.

"Are these my guests?" he said.

Much of that confusion was cleared up when he began receiving presents from car windows.

In Daly City the firefighters referred to Hunter as "little man" when they were singing Happy Birthday to him. His mom says that was such a special moment.

"So all day yesterday he was like happy birthday little man. It was so cute!"
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycoronavirus californiabirthdaycoronavirussurprisefirefighterspolice
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Wall Street pushes higher, led by surging health care stocks
Tokyo Olympics: New dates announced for 2021
Tornado destroys home of Arkansas doctor in viral photo with son
USNS Comfort arrives in New York City
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: Fresno firefighter stuck in Peru finally comes home
Dr. Fauci predicts 100K-200K US deaths from coronavirus
Trump extending social distancing guidelines to April 30
Gov. Newsom to announce initiative to help healthcare workers fighting COVID-19
Smaller cities like New Orleans, Detroit ripe for COVID-19 acceleration
President Trump shaken by scenes from New York hospital
Fresno FAX bus drivers may wear masks during shifts
Show More
Employees at SoCal Amazon, Costco, 3 other stores test positive for COVID-19
Dollar General starts discount for first responders, National Guard
Central CA coronavirus cases
Vincent van Gogh painting stolen in raid at Dutch museum
Parking lots in all state parks closed due to COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News