Firework stands open for business Thursday, but before you set them off there are some safety precautions you should take.Fire officials encourage parents to not allow kids to set off fireworks unsupervised. Also, make sure you are in a safe area, on concrete without dry grass nearby. When it comes to pets, officials remind people to bring your pets inside to keep them safe.Fireworks go on sale starting at 8:00 a.m. and will be on sale until the 6th of July.