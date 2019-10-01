First cannabis cafe in US set to open in West Hollywood

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. -- Lowell Farms Cafe in West Hollywood will be the first legal cannabis restaurant and lounge in the United States."We wanted to break the stigma against cannabis so we wanted to create an environment where people could comfortably consume and also enjoy a really fantastic meal," says General Manager Lily Estanislao.When you walk in, you can get help from a Flower Host to find the right cannabis or vapes. They know that for many first-timers it might be a bit overwhelming."We always want to feel very approachable. I don't want my knowledge by any means to make someone feel uncomfortable or uneducated. I want to be able to have a conversation with them and hopefully they leave here feeling a little more secure about their personal relationship with cannabis," said Bianca, one of the Flower Hosts.The restaurant hopes to attract tourists who come to visit California from states that don't allow cannabis for recreational use."I come from Kentucky which is a non-legal state and people drive out into the middle of nowhere just to smoke. People would go to extreme lengths to smoke and then end up having to drive after smoking," Nina Funke said.Michael Long ate at the restaurant Monday. "I think it's nice. It gives you a nice safe place to come and enjoy cannabis and there's some really good food so I think it's a great thing," he said.This is the first of eight cannabis cafés that are scheduled to open in West Hollywood.