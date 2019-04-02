Society

Flash mob proposal caught on camera at Woodward Park

Love was in the air at Woodward Park over the weekend!

A local woman received the surprise of a lifetime while visiting Woodward Park.

Rocio's girlfriend, Branae, spent weeks planning an elaborate dance routine with dancers from Le Reve Dance Academy, Fresno City College, and Fresno State.

Then while out at the park this past Sunday, they casually run into a friend from high school who was in on the whole thing and kick off the celebration.

The group went through two whole songs before Branae walked through the crowd and got down on one knee.

Rocio -- said yes.

Here's to the happy couple!
