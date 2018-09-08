U.S. & WORLD

Florida mom receives death threats after dunking son's head in toilet

EMBED </>More Videos

Florida mom receives death threats after dunking son's head in toilet. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on September 7, 2018.

She's not facing legal charges, but a mom in Florida says she is facing death threats after a video went viral on social media.

The video shows Kaitlyn Wolf holding her young son upside down, sticking his head in a toilet.

However, she says this is not what it looks like.

Wolf said it was just a joke when she gave her three-year-old son what she calls a "swirly" in the toilet.

Her 10-year-old son is the one who took the video.

She says she wanted to discipline him by making him wash his mouth out with soap, but went with this instead.

Also, she says he's not screaming, but laughing.

She sent it to her babysitter, who sent it to someone else, who posted it on Facebook.

Wolf says she never expected the reaction she got.

"They've threatened to kill me, murder me, shove my head in a toilet, bury me halfway alive, cut my head off," says Wolf.

She says his face didn't get wet, it's not a dirty toilet, and he wasn't being tortured in any way.

The local police department said they wanted to arrest her, but the State Attorney's Office declined to pursue charges, saying there was no physical abuse or neglect.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldbig talkerstoilet
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Toddler shreds more than $1,000 in cash
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
More u.s. & world
SOCIETY
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo left off Portugal squad for upcoming matches
Transgender student wants to run for homecoming queen, says principal wouldn't allow it
NASA astronauts return to Earth after 197-day mission
Deputy pushed woman in wheelchair home when it ran out of power
Photo highlights push for changing tables in all bathrooms
More Society
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Show More
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
More News