Former first daughter Barbara Bush has gotten married.Her father, former President George W. Bush, escorted his daughter down the aisle while her grandfather, former President George H.W. Bush, watched the ceremony at the family's Walker Point compound in Kennebunkport, Maine, on Sunday.Barbara, 36, married 37-year-old screenwriter Craig Coyne. He's a native of Georgia and graduate of Vanderbilt University.The bride wore an ivory silk crepe Vera Wang custom gown. The wedding was officiated by the bride's aunt, Dorothy Bush Koch.Her twin sister, Jenna Bush Hager, said in a TV interview on Monday Barbara wore something borrowed -- a bracelet her grandfather had given to his wife on their 70th wedding anniversary. Her namesake and grandmother, former first lady Barbara Bush, died at age 92 in April.The bride, a native of Texas and graduate of Yale University, is co-founder and Chair of Global Health Corps.The couple will live in New York.