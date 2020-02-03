Society

Fosters 4 Rescues Fresno helping give dogs a second chance at life

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's moving day for some pups at the SPCA.

Rescued from a hoarding house after the owner died, 24 dogs will now get a second chance at life thanks to the SPCA teaming up with Fosters 4 Rescues.

It is a volunteer network committed to saving the lives of hopeless shelter animals through short term foster.

"We have to partner work with each other in order to save more lives," says SPCA Humane Educator Thalia Arenas. "Through all those avenues is how we can get the animals out of the shelter and create more space."

The 24 dogs were split between foster homes and temporary shelter at the SPCA.

When Fosters 4 Rescues volunteer Mona Ahmed found out, she made sure they'd find their forever home.

"I just want to really help animals because they have no voice," Ahmed said.

She and the SPCA were able to coordinate transportation to Washington, where several no-kill shelters will take the dogs in until they're adopted.

"Pilot for Paws, they're going to load up our dogs," Ahmed said. "They're wonderful people. You call, and they're here, no charge. Anywhere you want to go, they'll load our dogs and cats."

Ways you can help the homeless pet population include being a responsible pet owner and volunteering as a foster.

You can do so by reaching out to Fosters 4 Rescues on their Facebook page.

When it comes to combating the state's euthanasia rate, that starts with education.

"Please spay and neuter your animals," Ahmed said.
