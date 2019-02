You can get some free yogurt from Yogurtland in Fresno today.They'll be giving away the treat from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. to celebrate International Frozen Yogurt Day.You can be as creative as you want and put on as many toppings as you like.As long as it fits in your cup, it's free.The first 100 fans will even receive a limited-edition Giant Yogurtland spoon.Both River Park and the Campus Pointe locations will be giving away the free treat, starting later this afternoon.