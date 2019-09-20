society

7-year-old Fresno boy surprised with back-to-school shopping spree after beating cancer

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno boy who survived cancer at a young age got a big surprise as he headed back to school.

Kash Saldana was diagnosed with leukemia at the age of two.

He's now a second-grader and far enough along in his treatment to be considered cured.

The now 7-year old was finally able to return to school at Nelson Elementary School.

However, the Clovis Burlington Coat Factory wanted to make sure he went back in style.

Kash was brought to tears by the surprise shopping spree.

Kash's mom Esther said it was so hard to keep this secret from her son.

He was told he was just going to go shopping with his dad.

Kash initially thought he was in trouble.

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society says going back to school after cancer treatment is a return to normalcy for kids like Kash.

So, the Society and Burlington Stores are teaming up to offer child cancer survivors new clothes to make the process easier.
