PRICKLY VALENTINE: Fresno Chaffee Zoo will let you 'adopt' a porcupine for $40 this V-Day

Fresno Chaffee Zoo will let you 'adopt' a porcupine for $40 this V-Day

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
At Kiku Floral in northwest Fresno, nothing says 'be mine' like flowers.

From the classic rose bouquet to others that are tropical, they have a wide variety of arrangements for your one-and-only this Valentine's Day.

"Who does not want to have fresh flowers, when you have had weather as we have had and it just kind of brightens your day to let somebody know that you are thinking of them?" said Lorrie Yamada, owner of Kiku Floral.
This is the busiest time of the year for them and they will deliver between 700 - 800 arrangements. If you want your sweetheart to be on the list, they recommend placing an order fast.

Prices start at $5 for a single rose.

If you want a break from tradition, then the Fresno Chaffee Zoo has you covered.

"For Valentine's Day we put together this package that we are calling 'quill you be mine'," said Brandy Gamoning, marketing director at the zoo.

For $40 you can adopt a porcupine. You do not keep the animal, but you get a plushie, a certificate, a factsheet and two tickets to the zoo. You can make this even more unique by adding a one-of-a-kind porcupine-painted masterpiece for $25.

"She gets a little treat, it's a two-sided brush," said Gamoning. "One side has the brush with the paint that goes onto the canvas and the other side has a spoon with a treat like peanut butter to entice her to paint and make that one-of-a-kind artwork."

All proceeds go towards animal enrichment programs.

If you are looking to add some sugar and spice to your Valentine's Day plans, then Just My Essentials in Old Town Clovis might have the perfect combination.

"Valentine's Day is all about love and everybody sends roses or chocolate, chocolate is supposed to be an aphrodisiac, so why not use those two things and put them into my product?" said Chanel Wapner, owner of Just My Essentials.

The shop makes all natural body care products infused with essential oils. You can snag some rose and chocolate soaps and bath tabs for a discounted price. If you spend $50 or more you get $10 off.
