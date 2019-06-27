summer

Fresno City College Ram Camp keeping kids physically active

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Learning how to hit the right serve is an important skill when it comes to the sport of volleyball, but as far as kids enrolled in Fresno City College's Ram Camp are concerned, it is not about getting the ball over the net as much as it is about having fun.

For the last 42 years, the camp has kept kids ages six to 14 physically active during summer break through sports.

"They play soccer, football, they swim, basketball, dodge ball and a whole bunch of other physical activities," said Jose Valdez, Ramp Camp staff member.

For about two weeks children spend 40 minutes playing at least five different sports and activities. They improve their fitness level, learn sportsmanship and also unplug from technology.

"Kids usually just go home and they play video games, use a computer, cellphone or a tablet and here we take that away from them and have them go old school and just play," said Valdez.

Amelia Berlin has only attended a few days, but her favorites are swimming and dodge ball.

"It's funny to see everyone get really competitive," she said.

Her grandmother Ivy Arana says it is a great place for children to make long-lasting relationships.

"My youngest son was in Ram Camp and he is still friends with the people he went to camp with 8 years ago," she said.

Ram Camp has four sessions and most are about two weeks long. The next is from July 8th to the 19th. It is $160 to enroll for half days or $290 for full days. Parents can sign up online or on the first day of camp.
