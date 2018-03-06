MILLERTON LAKE

Fresno County leaders discuss expansion of Millerton Lake Recreation Area

A plan to expand the Millerton Lake Recreation Area is being considered, with a wary eye. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Under a bill introduced by Assembly Member Joaquin Arambula, the Millerton Lake State Recreation Park expansion would include the San Joaquin River Parkway and 5,900 acres along the river between Friant Dam and Highway 99.

"Currently the way that it's written it's unclear on if the state would take control of basically not only acquiring land but maintaining that land along the San Joaquin River," Nathan Magsig said.

Fresno County Supervisors say the board must maintain local control over a plan to bring together the San Joaquin River Conservancy and State Parks and Recreation.

Supervisor Andreas Borgeas said, "The implications of this could very well be the conservancy could be eliminated and if it's not legally eliminated it is downgraded to an advisory organization."

The board voted to send this letter to Assemblymember Arambula, to address their concerns. The plan has detractors.



But Arambula responded, "Arambula's staff says nine months of work lie ahead on the project so they're certainly open to suggestions."
