Fresno County reminding EBT users of outage this weekend

According to the Fresno County Department of Social Services, Electronic Benefit Transfer, or EBT, users will not be able to access their benefits this weekend or speak with customer service starting 11 p.m. Saturday, June 23rd until 11 p.m. Sunday, June 24th.Officials are advising cardholders to plan ahead for their shopping needs and for getting cash.The reason for the outage is the State of California is transitioning from the current EBT vendor to a new vendor. Officials said the planned outage is necessary to complete the transition and EBT System update.The State of California mailed out notices of the outage to EBT users.