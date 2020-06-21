Fresno County sheriff's deputies throw birthday party for World War II veteran

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County Sheriff's deputies gave a local World World II veteran a surprise birthday party Saturday afternoon.
About a dozen deputies responded to Marshal Soria's home in Fresno.
They wished him a happy 100th birthday and presented him with a card signed by the entire gang enforcement unit, MAGEC.
Deputy John Guzman came up with the idea after seeing a story about Soria earlier this week here on Action News and wanted to personally thank him for his service.
Guzman is a former marine, and many of the deputies in these photos have also served in the military.
