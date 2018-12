Today, the @FresnoSheriff crew has been flying our helicopter, EAGLE One. During their flight overnight, they picked up an image on their computer system of what appears to be a sleigh with reindeer in the air. @NoradSanta #SantaIsComing #MerryChristmas pic.twitter.com/c2bWZkBwaU — Fresno Co Sheriff (@FresnoSheriff) December 24, 2018

#NORAD has tracked #Santa entering #Canada and he is now flying over #Montreal. Welcome to Quebec Santa! Bienvenue au Québec, Canada, Père Noël! #DYK that NORAD is a bi-national command comprised of U.S. and Canadian service members. #NORADTracksSanta pic.twitter.com/kF9yIvNV7d — NORAD Tracks Santa (@NoradSanta) December 25, 2018

Santa Claus is on his way!During an overnight flight, a crew aboard the Fresno County Sheriff's Office EAGLE One helicopter said they picked up an image on their computer system resembling Santa's sleigh.The sheriff's office tweeted a picture of what appears to be a sleigh with reindeer in the air, tagging the North American Aerospace Defense Command who tracks Santa Claus every year.The tradition began more than 50 years ago when the wrong number was printed in a newspaper that children could call to speak with Santa.NORAD's latest spotting puts Santa in Canada - and it's only a matter of time before he reaches the Central Valley!