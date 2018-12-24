FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --Santa Claus is on his way!
During an overnight flight, a crew aboard the Fresno County Sheriff's Office EAGLE One helicopter said they picked up an image on their computer system resembling Santa's sleigh.
The sheriff's office tweeted a picture of what appears to be a sleigh with reindeer in the air, tagging the North American Aerospace Defense Command who tracks Santa Claus every year.
Today, the @FresnoSheriff crew has been flying our helicopter, EAGLE One. During their flight overnight, they picked up an image on their computer system of what appears to be a sleigh with reindeer in the air. @NoradSanta #SantaIsComing #MerryChristmas pic.twitter.com/c2bWZkBwaU— Fresno Co Sheriff (@FresnoSheriff) December 24, 2018
The tradition began more than 50 years ago when the wrong number was printed in a newspaper that children could call to speak with Santa.
NORAD's latest spotting puts Santa in Canada - and it's only a matter of time before he reaches the Central Valley!
#NORAD has tracked #Santa entering #Canada and he is now flying over #Montreal. Welcome to Quebec Santa! Bienvenue au Québec, Canada, Père Noël! #DYK that NORAD is a bi-national command comprised of U.S. and Canadian service members. #NORADTracksSanta pic.twitter.com/kF9yIvNV7d— NORAD Tracks Santa (@NoradSanta) December 25, 2018