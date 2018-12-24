CHRISTMAS EVE

Santa's sleigh spotted on overnight flight, Fresno County Sheriff's Office tweets

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Santa Claus is on his way!

During an overnight flight, a crew aboard the Fresno County Sheriff's Office EAGLE One helicopter said they picked up an image on their computer system resembling Santa's sleigh.

The sheriff's office tweeted a picture of what appears to be a sleigh with reindeer in the air, tagging the North American Aerospace Defense Command who tracks Santa Claus every year.



The tradition began more than 50 years ago when the wrong number was printed in a newspaper that children could call to speak with Santa.

NORAD's latest spotting puts Santa in Canada - and it's only a matter of time before he reaches the Central Valley!

NORAD Santa Tracker Live: Follow him around the world
