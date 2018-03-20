FRESNO COUNTY

Fresno County Truck driver wins $750,000 from California Lottery Scratchers vending machine

EMBED </>More Videos

He stopped to get some coffee and gas, but also picked up a very large winning lottery ticket. (KFSN)

James W Jakobs
He stopped to get some coffee and gas, but also picked up a very large winning lottery ticket.

A press release from the California Lottery says Cruz Rivas Castro was on his way to the Southland area hauling a truckload of fresh fish for markets located throughout Los Angeles. But before he got to his first delivery, he and his trucking partner stopped along the Grapevine to fuel-up the truck and grab coffee in Castaic.

Inside the Pilot Travel Center, located at 31642 Castaic Road in Los Angeles County, Castro eyed the California Lottery Scratchers vending machine. There was something about that day that was making the Fresno County truck driver feel extra lucky. So, he decided to buy a couple of Mystery Crossword Scratchers.

"Oh my God, I have big money!" Castro would later say in disbelief after he scratched the second ticket inside his truck. His decision to buy two tickets paid off handsomely as he ended up winning the game's top prize of $750,000.

Overjoyed, Castro continued down the Grapevine to make all his fish stops on time. On the way home, he stopped at a California Lottery retailer in Madera to scan his winning ticket, just to make sure it wasn't all a dream.

"I'm dreaming now of buying a house and a car," Castro said. "I still can't believe it!"
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societylotteryfresno countygood newsFresno County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO COUNTY
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Big Fresno Fair carnival rides and food vendors go through inspections
Missing Parlier man found, back with his family
Local law enforcement credits Federal program with helping offset state sentencing laws
More fresno county
SOCIETY
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo left off Portugal squad for upcoming matches
Transgender student wants to run for homecoming queen, says principal wouldn't allow it
NASA astronauts return to Earth after 197-day mission
Deputy pushed woman in wheelchair home when it ran out of power
Photo highlights push for changing tables in all bathrooms
More Society
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News