Fresno dog adopted from shelter after 5 years - just in time for Christmas

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno dog is going to share this upcoming Christmas with his new family after a Christmas miracle.

Seamus has been part of the Fresno Bully Rescue for more than five years.

The nine-year-old dog has spent more than half of his life in the shelter, and he finally has a new home.

The Fresno Bully Rescue describes him as 'Seamus the Donut Killer' because of his love for the treat.

He had some specific needs - like no kids and no other dogs for his future home - but thankfully he found what he needed.
