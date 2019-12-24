Fresno dog adopted from shelter after 5 years - just in time for Christmas

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno dog is going to share this upcoming Christmas with his new family after a Christmas miracle.Seamus has been part of the Fresno Bully Rescue for more than five years.The nine-year-old dog has spent more than half of his life in the shelter, and he finally has a new home.The Fresno Bully Rescue describes him as 'Seamus the Donut Killer' because of his love for the treat.He had some specific needs - like no kids and no other dogs for his future home - but thankfully he found what he needed.