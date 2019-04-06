Fresno fans honor Nipsey Hussle with murals, balloons, vigil

'It's still hard to believe'



EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=5236509" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The slain rapper's music and work have had a profound impact on Fresno's youth.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Murals honoring the late Nipsey Hussle are popping up all over Fresno - where the rapper's music and work have had a profound impact on the city's youth.One mural is still being actively worked one, but it's already gotten so much love. Candle and balloons were left in by Hussle's followers.Outside High City Smoke Shop, there's been a steady stream of mourners."That's pretty much his portrait. I just picked it because he's looking down and he just passed away," says Frank Pardo, who painted the mural.The young men and women are here for a larger-than-life mural of Nipsey Hussle.That's how much of an impact the late rapper had on the man who commissioned the artwork."He was doing really good, he was providing for his community. He had just opened up his clothing store. It was called The Marathon. I never had the chance to go out there but I look forward to it," says Marcus St. Amant, High City Smoke Shop owner.Police say Hussle was gunned down in front of his own clothing store a week ago. Since then, two murals have popped up in Fresno.Daniel Munoz says he was deeply affected by the loss and knew he had to do something."Seeing someone who made it out and make a really good living is inspiring," he says.Hussle may be best known for his music. He was nominated for a Grammy.But it was his commitment to help rebuild South Los Angeles that resonated with his followers."On top of having a positive message in his music, he saw instead of moving somewhere else where the profit could have been better," Munoz says.A vigil was held for the late rapper in downtown Fresno on Friday night at Cultural Arts District Park.Hundreds of Valley residents remembered his music and message at the vigil.People compared him to the greats.Fans and followers rapped along to his music, and said his lyrics were real, his life a struggle so many could relate to."I didn't believe it, it's still hard to believe. He's not one of those people you think you are going to see rest in peace next to his name," said Shanise Burris of Fresno.The Los Angeles-based rapper came to fame for his Grammy-nominated music.But it's what he did with his money and fame that immortalized him among his fans."The night that his life was taken, his last breath, he was helping one of his friends that just got out of jail, he was helping clothe him from top to bottom," said Kina McFadden.Hussle grew up in Crenshaw - an underprivileged neighborhood.Fans say he never forgot those roots.And now they will never forget his message.A funeral date for Hussle still hasn't been set.His family is still searching for a large enough venue to accommodate all the people who would likely attend.