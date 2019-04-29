Society

Fresno Fire Department trains 50 kids at its first Girls Empowerment Camp

The Fresno Fire Department is trying to change the math with their inaugural Girls Empowerment Camp.

50 kids from around the community trained with Fresno firefighters on Saturday as well as female firefighters from around the state.

They did everything from ladder drills to search operations to roof techniques.

The goal is to show that firefighting is a job women can accomplish.

The girls got hands-on training, gift bags, and even a meet-and-greet with Fresno Fire Chief Kerri Donis.

"A lot of these young women that have gone through this today are just super excited and say this is awesome and amazing and I'm going to pursue being a firefighter," said Donis.

96 percent of people in the firefighting occupation are men and in Fresno it's even higher - at about 98 percent.

There are six female firefighters in the Fresno Fire Department.

They hope to boost those numbers by hosting two female empowerment events every year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnofresnofirefighters
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Show More
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News