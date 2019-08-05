Society

Fresno firefighters rescue rabbit stuck in grill of car after being hit by vehicle

Thanks to some Fresno firefighters and Fresno Humane Animal Services a lucky rabbit is getting a second lease on life.

Fresno Humane says it received a call on Saturday that a person had hit a rabbit and it was still alive stuck in the grill of their car.



They advised the person to come to their shelter so they could assess the situation.

To their surprise, not only was the rabbit stuck in the grill, but it was uninjured.

Fresno Humane ended up calling Fresno Fire for help getting the bunny out.

A crew from Engine 19 were able to save the rabbit without any damage to the car.

Fresno Humane says the bunny is safe, eating, drinking and miraculously unharmed.

Now the firehouse is thinking about adopting the little rabbit.
