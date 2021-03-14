FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Central Valley is saying "OPA!" because Greek Fest To-Go is continuing its drive-thru series this year.
Members of Saint George's Greek Orthodox church, in Central Fresno, spent Saturday preparing more than 700 meals for locals to enjoy.
The group hasn't been able to host its annual Greek Fest event for more than a year now -- so they've instead turned to host these drive-thru sales every other month.
Greek Fest organizers say the past year has been a challenge.
While they're looking forward to resuming in-person events, they are happy the drive-thru has still kept the community enjoying some classic Greek food.
"If we can't host people at our house and have a big party, the second most important thing is to send people home with copious amounts of food, so while we are not able to throw the big party, we're still able to be true to our cultural identity and heritage and feed people and make sure people are happy eating in their own homes," says Peter Vallis.
Servers say some of Saturday's most-popular dishes included traditional Moussaka, lamb shanks and seasonal vegetables.
You can find more information on the next drive-thru event by visiting their website.
Fresno Greek Fest serves more than 700 meals at drive-thru event
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News