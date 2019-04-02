Fresno PD to build new substation in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An area of Fresno will soon get a much needed new police substation.City leaders used special shovels to toss dirt as part of Monday's groundbreaking ceremony at Argyle and Tulare."The new district station is one of the many examples of how we're expanding our police presence throughout the city of Fresno," said Mayor Lee Brand.The Southeast Policing District covers 22 square miles and over 130,000 residents.The new 10 square foot facility will cost the city $6.5 million and is expected to be ready sometime next year."It's a large policing district, it's a busy policing district," said police chief Jerry Dyer. "In fact, calls for service are the highest in southeast Fresno than in any other district."Resident Nina Smith is grateful the new substation will be built in her own backyard.She calls southeast Fresno a little rough, but a greater police preference will help the area."I think it will bring a lot of people together and they will feel safe," Smith said.Officials have no plans for the current Southeast Substation on Cedar and Butler.The Fresno Police Department started using the building back in 1985, but Chief Dyer says his department has outlived its use."The 3,954 square foot facility with inadequate parking has been utilized for a lot of years, and the officers who work out of that facility have been very very patient," he said.