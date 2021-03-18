Fresno police officers are looking for a missing 96-year-old man.
Arturo Rodriguez was last on Wednesday around noon, as he walked away from his home near Chestnut and Belmont.
Police say he was wearing a blue Dallas Cowboys hat, a blue, brown, and white flannel type jacket, and blue jeans.
He has grey hair, brown eyes, and a bushy mustache. He is 5' 4" tall, weighs 160 lbs., and uses a tree branch-style walking cane.
If you see him, please call Fresno police at (559) 621-7000.
Police looking for 96-year-old man missing from his southeast Fresno home
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News