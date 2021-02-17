covid-19

Fresno police officer dies from COVID-19 complications, department says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Police Department is mourning the loss of a sergeant who died from COVID-19.

Richard 'Paul' Brown lost his battle with the virus just before noon on Wednesday at Clovis Community Medical Center.

Law enforcement officers led a procession from the hospital to a funeral home in downtown Fresno.

Brown was a 28-year veteran of the department and held the rank of sergeant for 19 years.

Colleagues say he spent most of his career in the patrol division - and devoted his life to the community.

He is survived by his wife and three adult children.

Mayor Jerry Dyer released a statement saying in part, "Paul's death hits near to my heart. I've known him for decades and have fond memories of playing softball with him on the police department's fast pitch team."

It goes on to say, "Paul was a dedicated sergeant and a very good officer. He will be sorely missed not only by fellow officers, but by the community as a whole."

The officer's death is the second COVID-19 related death for the Fresno Police Department.



RELATED: Veteran Fresno Police officer dies after being hospitalized for COVID-19

In December, veteran Officer Angel De La Fuente died at the age of 49.
