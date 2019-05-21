Camp Fire

Fresno realtor helps raise funds to give Paradise High School students a prom to remember

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hundreds of students from Paradise High School celebrated prom six months after the Camp Fire destroyed their town.

The prom was held at the Chico Elks Lodge on Saturday.

Celebrities, as well as businesses, including one from Fresno, helped to make it a night to remember.

Keller Williams Realty in Fresno worked on fundraisers to lower the price of prom tickets to just $5 a piece.

Keller Williams also raised enough money to make sure the boys' tuxedo rentals were free.

"It's awesome, really. That's really cool, I think. I didn't know this was gonna happen at all," said student Anthony Hearn. "I thought it was just gonna be a nice party, but, they did a lot more than I thought they would."

Big name companies like Estee Lauder pitched in to help. They sent 19 makeup artists from New York City to do the girls' makeup before the dance.

"We never expected anything like this," said Paradise High School activities director Stacie Martin. "This is so beyond our wildest dreams that they would come and do this for us. We expected, you know, a couple of samples."

In addition, 30 celebrities from around the world signed on to make a surprise video for the students, wishing them a happy prom and the best of luck.

Some of the big names included Steve Carell, Aaron Rodgers and Jude Law. The video was unveiled to the students via a projector while they were on the dance floor.
