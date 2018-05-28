WEATHER

Fresno splash park locations

Temperatures are climbing and just before we hit those triple-digit temperatures. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Temperatures are climbing and just before we hit those triple-digit temperatures.

The city of Fresno is opening up its splash parks.

Dickey Playground on Blackstone Avenue and Divisadero Street is offering kids a free place to play and cool off during the summer months.

There are six other splash parks around the city. They will be open seven days a week through Sunday, September 30.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Find a location near you.

Splash Parks - Open Saturday, May 26, 2018, thru Sunday, September 30, 2018
Open 7 days a week, hours are 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. Except for Maintenance Day, hours are 1 - 8 p.m.

After Monday, September 3, 2018 hours are 12 - 6 p.m.
Fee - Free

Splash Park Addresses

Dickey Playground - 50 N. Calaveras St.
Figarden Loop Park - 4265 W. Figarden Dr

Inspiration Park - 5770 W. Gettysburg Ave.
Martin Ray Reilly Park - 750 N. Chestnut Ave.
Mosqueda Community Center - 4670 E. Butler Ave.
Todd Beamer Park - 1890 E. Plymouth Way
Vinland Park - 4695 E. Gettysburg Ave.
