Fresno splash park locations

Temperatures are climbing and just before we hit those triple-digit temperatures.The city of Fresno is opening up its splash parks.Dickey Playground on Blackstone Avenue and Divisadero Street is offering kids a free place to play and cool off during the summer months.There are six other splash parks around the city. They will be open seven days a week through Sunday, September 30.Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.- Open Saturday, May 26, 2018, thru Sunday, September 30, 2018Open 7 days a week, hours are 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. Except for Maintenance Day, hours are 1 - 8 p.m.After Monday, September 3, 2018 hours are 12 - 6 p.m.Fee - FreeDickey Playground - 50 N. Calaveras St.Figarden Loop Park - 4265 W. Figarden DrInspiration Park - 5770 W. Gettysburg Ave.Martin Ray Reilly Park - 750 N. Chestnut Ave.Mosqueda Community Center - 4670 E. Butler Ave.Todd Beamer Park - 1890 E. Plymouth WayVinland Park - 4695 E. Gettysburg Ave.