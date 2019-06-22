Fresno State looking for Victor E. Bulldog's next handler

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Talk about a dream job!
Fresno State is taking applications for the next person to take care of the mascot, Victor E. Bulldog.
The "Live Mascot Program Coordinator" job duties include ensuring Victor-E is emotionally and physically well, getting him licensed and helping to train him in between appearances.
The job pays $42,000 a year.
It includes health benefits and a 401K plan is also provided.
You can find a job application on Fresno State's website.
