Fresno State looking for Victor E. Bulldog's next handler

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Talk about a dream job!Fresno State is taking applications for the next person to take care of the mascot, Victor E. Bulldog.The "Live Mascot Program Coordinator" job duties include ensuring Victor-E is emotionally and physically well, getting him licensed and helping to train him in between appearances.The job pays $42,000 a year.It includes health benefits and a 401K plan is also provided.You can find a job application on Fresno State's website.