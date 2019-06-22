fresno state bulldogs

Fresno State looking for Victor E. Bulldog's next handler

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Talk about a dream job!

Fresno State is taking applications for the next person to take care of the mascot, Victor E. Bulldog.

The "Live Mascot Program Coordinator" job duties include ensuring Victor-E is emotionally and physically well, getting him licensed and helping to train him in between appearances.

The job pays $42,000 a year.

It includes health benefits and a 401K plan is also provided.

You can find a job application on Fresno State's website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnofresno statejobsfresno state bulldogs
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS
Good Sports: The 'lighter side' of Mountain West Media Days
Bulldogs picked to win West Division in Mountain West
Good Sports: Fresno State track star Jestena Mattson
Fresno State Diamond Dogs headed to NCCA tournament
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Dead man found inside SUV submerged in Kern River
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Show More
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News