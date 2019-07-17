Society

Fresno Unified to hold special meeting following incident involving board member

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Unified School District officials announced a special meeting will be held on Thursday to discuss an incident involving board member Terry Slatic.

The board will consider whether Slatic should be required administrative accompaniment during visits to school sites. They will also decide whether to deny him access to Bullard High School and if he will face ramifications.

Slatic came under fire last week after an impromptu visit to Bullard High School Cheer practice.

According to parents, Slatic threatened the squad, saying they wouldn't be allowed to go to cheer camp if they were to speak publicly about the two girls removed from cheer for their part in the "blackface" video.

Last week, Slatic defended his actions, telling Action News the parents of the girl in the video approached him after what he calls retaliatory bullying occurred against the student.

