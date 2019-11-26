society

Fresno woman who saved multiple lives by donating kidney to walk in Rose Parade

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Regina Tanner donated her kidney to a stranger back in 2016. Three years later, she was recognized and honored by Donate Life California and will walk alongside the 2020 Donate Life Rose Parade float, "Light in the Darkness."

"To have been chosen and recognized and to be able to go to the Rose Parade and to be a part of it is just really overwhelming," Tanner said.

On Monday morning at Saint Agnes Medical Center, Donate Life California and Donor Network West, along with several other agencies, held a send-off ceremony.

In the crowd, Daniel Leyba, who said Tanner helped give him a second chance. Seeing her was emotional for him.

"It's like a light in your eye. She is such a light. She gave me my life back," Leyba said. "I owe her my life because, without her, I would still probably be doing dialysis. "

The two met before, but Leyba said he is thankful for her each day. He said he's excited for her to be in the parade.

Daniel wasn't the only one to get a new kidney at the time. Regina's husband, Cary, needed a kidney, too.

After she decided to donate her kidney to Cary, a chain-reaction occurred, allow for nine other people to receive kidneys, including Daniel.

Cary will go down to Pasadena for the parade -- which will be extra special.

"We are excited to go. My husband and I are going to be celebrating our 28th wedding anniversary when we are down there, so it's going to be a big celebration. It's exciting," Tanner said.
