Society

Fresno working to fight hunger among seniors

Food insecurity has been a hidden problem in the Central Valley since long before the pandemic.
By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The City of Fresno is stepping up to feed one of its most vulnerable populations as the pandemic continues.

Food insecurity has been a hidden problem in the Central Valley since long before the pandemic.

The city is now partnering with the Central California Food Bank to provide much-needed resources for seniors experiencing hunger.

"Our seniors sometimes have a difficult time leaving their home or leaving a center to be able to go into a grocery store so it's really important that we have some type of a service for them," says Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer.

Dyer says the city has spent more than $5.5 million to help fight hunger since the start of the pandemic.

The Central California Food Bank received $200,000 in the latest round of city funding to provide weekly meals for at-risk seniors.

"We're going to able to distribute over 12,000 food boxes to five different partner agencies, specifically serving seniors," says Central California Food Bank co-CEO Natalie Caples.

City leaders recently committed $2 million from the general fund toward emergency food relief for the most vulnerable and underserved populations after federal COVID dollars ran out on December 31.

"Thankfully we have the Central California Food Bank who is able to make distributions on a weekly basis, every Thursday and that is so important to our seniors here and that is the commitment they've made," says Dyer.

Food distribution will be handled by the Central California Food Bank at the Senior Citizens Village.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnoseniorsfood bankhungersenior citizensdonations
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno pleads with President Biden for more COVID vaccine
Fresno Unified, Central Unified to continue with remote learning for now
12-year-old girl sexually assaulted: Victim's mother and suspect's wife both arrested
Fresno man accused of raping 15-year-old Parlier girl, human trafficking
School districts in Tulare County continue to face hurdles in reopening
J&J submits 1-shot COVID vaccine for emergency use in US
More Fresno County elementary students to return to campus
Show More
New shopping centers, apartments coming to Merced
Local leaders say Valley deserves more resources to fight COVID-19
Biden speech signals to world that America's back
Here's how small business owners can apply for state grants
New EDD director vows changes after audits
More TOP STORIES News