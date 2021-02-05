Fresno working to fight hunger among seniors

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The City of Fresno is stepping up to feed one of its most vulnerable populations as the pandemic continues.Food insecurity has been a hidden problem in the Central Valley since long before the pandemic.The city is now partnering with the Central California Food Bank to provide much-needed resources for seniors experiencing hunger."Our seniors sometimes have a difficult time leaving their home or leaving a center to be able to go into a grocery store so it's really important that we have some type of a service for them," says Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer.Dyer says the city has spent more than $5.5 million to help fight hunger since the start of the pandemic.The Central California Food Bank received $200,000 in the latest round of city funding to provide weekly meals for at-risk seniors."We're going to able to distribute over 12,000 food boxes to five different partner agencies, specifically serving seniors," says Central California Food Bank co-CEO Natalie Caples.City leaders recently committed $2 million from the general fund toward emergency food relief for the most vulnerable and underserved populations after federal COVID dollars ran out on December 31."Thankfully we have the Central California Food Bank who is able to make distributions on a weekly basis, every Thursday and that is so important to our seniors here and that is the commitment they've made," says Dyer.Food distribution will be handled by the Central California Food Bank at the Senior Citizens Village.